Patriots Mailbag: How Should Pats Approach J.C. Jackson Free Agency?

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s Friday morning. You know what that means. New England Patriots mailbag, coming at you.

Let’s get right to it:

@pmsciortino

What’s the chance they give JC Jackson a contract before the season is done

I’d say pretty slim, if only because Jackson doesn’t have much incentive to sign before he sees what he can get in free agency. He’s been very good this season and incredible over the last month-and-a-half. He’d probably be the No. 1 cornerback on the market this offseason, and high-end players at that position stand to make a lot of money. If Jackson hits free agency, there’s a good chance he’d receive a more lucrative offer than the Patriots would be willing or able to pay. (The MMQB’s Albert Breer reported the sides were nowhere close when they had extension talks before the season.)

For that reason, I think the franchise tag is a realistic possibility here. Tagging the 26-year-old interception artist would be pricey — he’d make roughly $17.3 million in 2022, per OverTheCap’s projection — but it would allow the Patriots to retain a vital piece of their secondary for at least one more season. New England also could tag Jackson and then sign him to a long-term deal at a later date, or tag and then and trade him.

Allowing Jackson to walk would leave the Patriots with just Jalen Mills, Jonathan Jones, Myles Bryant, Joejuan Williams, Justin Bethel and Shaun Wade at cornerback, plus anyone else they draft or pick up in free agency. Of that group, only Mills has proven he can be a starting-caliber outside corner.

For what it’s worth, Jackson, the AFC’s Defensive Player of the Month for November, recently said he “would love to be a New England Patriot for a long time.” He leads the NFL in interceptions since he entered the league in 2018 (24) and ranks second in that category this season (seven).

@patsnation207

Will josh stay with the Patriots or will he go else where? Who would the Patriots look into if josh leaves?

I expect Josh McDaniels to be a much more popular head-coaching candidate this year than he was in the last three hiring cycles. I bet Mac Jones’ success thus far will pique a lot of teams’ interest in his offensive coordinator, especially ones who have a young quarterback or will be looking to draft one next year. Bill Belichick also recently gave McDaniels what amounted to a public letter of recommendation, comparing him to Nick Saban and saying doesn’t have “any weaknesses as a coach.”