Patriots Mailbag: Nelson Agholor’s Impact; Jonnu Smith’s Role; Wideouts To Watch

@millsybear52

Why isn’t Jonnu more involved in the passing game? Diminished skills, scheme, what? Shocked he’s not a bigger factor

It’s surprised me, too. I expected more from Jonnu Smith. As I wrote this week, multiple advanced stats services rank him as one of the NFL’s worst tight ends this season, and his traditional stats are equally underwhelming.

Since catching nine passes on 10 targets over his first two games as a Patriot, Smith has just 18 catches on 34 targets for 204 yards and one touchdown. Those marks rank tied for 42nd, 37th and tied for 38th, respectively, among tight ends over that span. During New England’s current two-game losing streak, Smith has nearly as many penalties (two) as receiving yards (3). Jones did not target him at all during Sunday’s loss to the Bills.

Yet the numbers show Smith actually has been effective when he has the ball in his hands. He’s fourth in the NFL and second among tight ends in yards after catch per reception (8.1), per NFL Next Gen Stats.

That’s long been Smith’s greatest strength. He was third among tight ends in YAC per reception last season (6.3) and second in 2019 (8.4). And offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels still believes he can be a weapon for the Patriots. McDaniels said Tuesday that he needs to find more ways to get Smith involved.

“There?s no question about that: He’s a player that can do some things with the ball in his hands,” he said. “We know that. Very talented guy, works really hard. I’ve got to do better to get him the ball.”

We’ll see what form that takes over these final few weeks, if any. The Patriots have mostly used Smith as a run blocker to this point (despite him being one of Pro Football Focus’s lowest-graded run-blocking tight ends). He’s run routes on just 32.5% of his offensive snaps, per PFF. Henry has been their preferred pass-catching option at the position, running routes on 56.1% of his snaps.

@F3333111

Excluding Gronk, why does every TE in a Josh run offense underperform relative to their ability? From Watson/Graham, through Den, STL and back in NE?

I wouldn’t say that’s true of every tight end outside of Rob Gronkowski. Martellus Bennett was very good for the Patriots in 2016. And I think some people are discounting how productive and valuable Henry has been this season.

He hasn’t put up peak Gronk-level numbers, but that’s an unfair bar to set. No NFL tight end has more touchdown catches through 16 weeks than Henry’s nine. This Patriots offense would be lost in the red zone without him.

Smith has been a disappointment thus far. Henry has been a big hit.

@RonnieGil13

If we beat the Jags and Miami wins out. How do our playoffs chances look?

Depends on how the Las Vegas Raiders fare. If the Patriots beat Jacksonville but lose in Miami in Week 18 and the Dolphins and Raiders both win out, New England would be out of the playoffs, unless Buffalo also loses its final two games.

Got all that? That’s the doomsday scenario for the Patriots. It’s also highly unlikely. FiveThirtyEight gives them a 94% chance of making the postseason even after their two-game losing streak.

The Patriots can clinch a playoff spot this Sunday with a win over the Jags and a loss by either the Dolphins (against the Tennessee Titans) or the Raiders (against the Indianapolis Colts). There are also several other clinching scenarios involving a Patriots-Jaguars tie.

@TimEdmonds_

What needs to happen in your opinion for Patriots – Miami to be flexed to primetime next week.

In my opinion, it’d need to have direct playoff implications that couldn’t be impacted by other games earlier in the day. Say the Patriots, Dolphins and Raiders all win this week. I doubt they’d flex Pats-Dolphins in that scenario since New England would clinch if Vegas loses in the late-afternoon timeslot, thus making the primetime matchup less compelling. The NFL also likely wouldn’t flex the game if the Patriots locked down a spot this weekend, even if Miami was still alive for a playoff berth.

I think it would have to be a situation where the Patriots would need to beat the Dolphins to make it into the playoffs, regardless of the Raiders result, which would require them to lose to Jacksonville on Sunday.

It’s definitely a flex candidate, though, especially if some of the other playoff seeding battles around the league are settled this week. Here are a few other games that could be flexed:

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles