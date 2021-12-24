Patriots Mailbag: Why N’Keal Harry Could Have Big Opportunity Vs. Bills

The Patriots also have been without receiver Nelson Agholor, who remains in concussion protocol after being knocked out of last Saturday’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts. Like Bourne, Agholor still could be cleared by Sunday. But New England must be prepared to play without both of them, which would leave them significantly shorthanded at wideout.

@MikeParentLEAP

Is practicing Friday required for a Sunday activation?

Nope. Most players who miss practice Friday wind up missing the game, but not all of them. Rhamondre Stevenson is one example. He sat out all three practices in Week 10 as he recovered from a concussion, then played on Sunday — and dominated, rushing for 100 yards and two touchdowns in a blowout win over the Cleveland Browns.

Stevenson would need another late-week recovery to play against the Bills. The rookie running back sat out practice Wednesday and Thursday with a non-COVID illness.

@TuckerRossCon

Could JJ Taylor make an underrated impact on the rest of the season and what role do you think he will play?

Taylor returned to practice Wednesday following a three-week stint on the COVID list, and I’d expect him to be back in the gameday roster Sunday if Stevenson can’t go.

As for his potential impact, it’s been negligible thus far.

Taylor was a standout performer in the preseason, but he hasn’t provided much production in his sporadic regular season appearances. He has just 37 yards on 19 carries this season — 15 of which came on one run against the New York Jets — plus four catches for 8 yards. It also would be understandable if he’s not yet back to full speed after three weeks away from the field.

We’re also closely monitoring Damien Harris’ status after he sat out the Colts game with a hamstring injury. It remains unclear whether he’ll be good to go, but for what it’s worth, Harris was visibly upbeat and enthusiastic in practice Wednesday.

@PatsFanKev

Who is more likely to catch a pass between Nixon and Wilkerson?

Of those two practice squadders, I think Kristian Wilkerson would get the nod before Tre Nixon if the Patriots find themselves in need of receiver help.