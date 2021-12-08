Richard Sherman, Xavien Howard Rip Patriots For Not Paying J.C. Jackson

NESN Logo Sign In

J.C. Jackson’s contract status will be one of the top New England Patriots storylines to monitor in the coming months.

The 26-year-old, who leads NFL with 24 interceptions since entering the league in 2018, has emerged as one of the top cornerbacks in the game. Jackson’s seven interceptions rank second this season behind Trevon Diggs’ nine.

The fourth-year pro is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason and likely is in for a major payday. That the Patriots haven’t already paid Jackson is something Richard Sherman and Xavien Howard can’t understand.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback and Miami Dolphins corner discussed Jackson during their latest PFF podcast episode.

Here’s the full exchange:

Sherman: “J.C., can’t stop (him) catching the ball.”

Howard: “Last year, we was competing, like, who could get the most interceptions.”

Sherman: “He don’t stop.”

Howard: “People think it’s easy. ‘OK, you had one year, let’s see how consistent this dude is.’ J.C. been consistent with catching the ball. No matter what they say, he gonna get a pick.”

Sherman: “And they’re like, ‘Man, it’s just tips, it’s just tips.’ I say it’s everything. He jumping routes, he catching tips … pickup a fumble. Wherever the ball at, he probably gonna be.”

Howard: “And that’s the (expletive) you can’t coach. He do it consistently each year.”

Sherman: “It’s pissing me off they won’t pay that man his money. Pay him his money! Goodnight!”

Howard: “You gotta know your worth in this business, too. They gonna try every reason to not pay you.

Sherman: “No question. (Jackson should get) 20 million this year. … I don’t know if he’s gonna get it. He’s making what, second-round tender, which is like $3-4 million? … That’s silly.”

Howard: “You know, that’s the Patriot way, though.”

Sherman: “That’s the Patriots’ way, for sure. They sent (Stephon Gilmore) to Carolina, and he’s about to get paid again.”

Whether the Patriots eventually pay Jackson remains to be seen. The franchise tag certainly is an option and would pay Jackson around $17.3 million in 2022, per OverTheCap’s projection.