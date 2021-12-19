Matthew Judon Has Simple Reaction To Online Criticism Of Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

Matthew Judon isn’t exactly “ignoring the noise” after his Patriots lost to the Colts on Saturday, but that doesn’t mean he actually cares about what anyone is saying.

New England’s 27-17 defeat in Indianapolis created an online storm of hot takes, with many criticizing Mac Jones for his ugly first half and the Patriots as a whole for failing to handle true road adversity. Even the Colts launched a few (virtual) shots at New England after their big win.

Well, here’s how Judon feels about all of that:

The Patriots linebacker also might’ve directed the tweet at people calling him out after Carson Wentz’s bizarre postgame accusation. Wentz claimed Judon attacked “a man’s ability to reproduce” — or something — during the third quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Ultimately, Judon and the Patriots must move on from what happened against the Colts and prepare for what might be a must-win game against the Buffalo Bills next Sunday.