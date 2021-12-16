Patriots Place Edge Rusher On Injured Reserve Ahead Of Colts Matchup

NESN Logo Sign In

Ronnie Perkins’ rookie season might be over.

The New England Patriots on Thursday placed the rookie outside linebacker on injured reserve, according to the NFL transaction wire, sidelining him for at least the next three games. The Patriots have four games left on their regular season schedule.

Perkins did not practice this week due to an ankle injury and already had been ruled out for Saturday night’s road game against the Indianapolis Colts. The third-round draft pick showed promise during the preseason but has yet to play an official NFL snap. He has been inactive for all 13 of New England’s games, mostly as a healthy scratch.

The Patriots have treated this as a pseudo-redshirt year for the Oklahoma product, who switched from a hand-in-the-dirt defensive end to a stand-up outside linebacker upon his arrival in New England.

Perkins’ move to IR creates one open spot on the Patriots’ 53-man roster. No corresponding move was announced Thursday, but the team could use that opening to activate linebacker Harvey Langi, who has been practicing and is eligible to return from IR.

New England waived Calvin Munson, who had been playing in Langi’s special teams-focused linebacker role, earlier this week.