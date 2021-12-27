Patriots Place Matthew Judon, Ja’Whaun Bentley On COVID List

NESN Logo Sign In

Two defensive starters for the New England Patriots have landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Patriots on Monday placed outside linebacker Matthew Judon and inside linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley on COVID reserve ahead of Sunday’s Week 17 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to the NFL transaction wire.

Both players tested positive, per reports.

96 players tested positive for COVID-19 today across the NFL (74 active roster, 22 practice squad), and another 10 came up positive over the weekend. So 106 names on today?s COVID-19 add list. pic.twitter.com/OnYPRSxPKr — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 27, 2021

106 NFL players went on the Reserve/COVID-19 list today. They all tested positive, including 96 positive tests today. Another record high. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 27, 2021

Judon has been the Patriots’ defensive MVP this season, leading the team with 12 1/2 sacks and ranking in the top 10 in the NFL in sacks, tackles for loss (13) and quarterback hits (25). The free agent signee also ranks third among Patriots defenders in snaps played (84.3%), trailing only safety Devin McCourty and cornerback J.C. Jackson.

Judon’s effectiveness has waned of late, however. He’s managed just one pressure in each of the Patriots’ last two games and looked fatigued at times during Sunday’s 33-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills.