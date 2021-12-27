Patriots Place Matthew Judon, Ja’Whaun Bentley On COVID List

Two defensive starters for the New England Patriots have landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
The Patriots on Monday placed outside linebacker Matthew Judon and inside linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley on COVID reserve ahead of Sunday’s Week 17 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to the NFL transaction wire.
Both players tested positive, per reports.
Judon has been the Patriots’ defensive MVP this season, leading the team with 12 1/2 sacks and ranking in the top 10 in the NFL in sacks, tackles for loss (13) and quarterback hits (25). The free agent signee also ranks third among Patriots defenders in snaps played (84.3%), trailing only safety Devin McCourty and cornerback J.C. Jackson.
Judon’s effectiveness has waned of late, however. He’s managed just one pressure in each of the Patriots’ last two games and looked fatigued at times during Sunday’s 33-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
Bentley has started all 14 games in which he’s appeared this season and is the team’s leading defensive tackler (87). He played 68 snaps against Buffalo and tallied six tackles.
It’s unclear whether Judon and Bentley are vaccinated. If they have received the vaccine and are asymptomatic, they could return in time to play Sunday if they satisfy the NFL’s revamped return-to-play guidelines.
Under league rules, vaccinated, asymptomatic players can rejoin their team once they meet one of the following three criteria:
1. Two PCR tests that are either negative or produce a “cycle threshold” (CT) value of 35 or greater
2. One PCR test that is either negative or produces a CT value of 35 or greater, plus a negative Mesa test result taken with 24 hours of the PCR test
3. Two negative Mesa tests
If either player is unvaccinated, he would be required to sit out a minimum of 10 days, making him ineligible to play against Jacksonville. That policy could change, however, following the CDC’s newly announced recommendation to shorten quarantine periods for COVID-positive individuals from 10 days to five.
Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson remains on the COVID list, as do offensive lineman Yasir Durant and linebackers Ronnie Perkins, Harvey Langi (injured reserve) and Cameron McGrone (non-football injury list).
The Jaguars placed 10 players on COVID reserve Monday.