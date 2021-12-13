Patriots Place Tight End On Reserve/COVID List Amid League-Wide Spike

NESN Logo Sign In

There was a league-wide spike in COVID cases Monday, and the New England Patriots were among the teams impacted.

The Patriots placed tight end Dalton Keene on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Monday. Keene, a second-year tight end, has been on injured reserve all season and has not played a game.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported 37 players around the NFL tested positive. It was the most in one day since COVID started, according to Schefter.

The Los Angeles Rams, who will take the field against the Arizona Cardinals on “Monday Night Football,” placed four players including cornerback Jalen Ramsey on the list before their Week 14 game.

Keene, specifically, has played just six games since the Patriots selected the Virginia Tech product in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He has three receptions for 16 yards in those six games.

Keene was placed on injured reserve in August before cutdown day, meaning he’s out for the campaign. He reportedly underwent knee surgery over the summer.