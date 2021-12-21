It’s Hard To Tell How Patriots Feel About Mac Jones’ Practice Comments

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s clear that the Patriots didn’t practice well last week, but just how accurate were Mac Jones’ remarks after losing to the Indianapolis Colts? And, perhaps more importantly, how were they received inside New England’s locker room?

It’s hard to tell.

Following Saturday’s defeat in Indianapolis, Jones said the following:

“I just don’t think it was our best effort. It starts with me, just throughout the week, we didn’t have a great practice every day. So, it is what it is. You just have to move on and keep your head high. … I just think we, starting with me, just the energy was kind of low. Maybe, like, feeling a little sorry for ourselves ’cause, you know, whatever, we come off the bye and stuff. Not to get into details, but we just didn’t practice well.

“And that just reflects how we played. I didn’t practice good. I know a lot of guys on our team felt the same way. So, we have to come to work every day and just be positive. And it’s one game, it’s not the end of the world.”

Bill Belichick on Monday was asked about the remarks and offered a mostly straightforward response, while seemingly co-signing Jones’ take.

“Just execution, concentration, things that we just didn’t do well enough,” Belichick said during a WEEI interview. “I mean, it wasn’t one thing, or one person, or whatever, just general level of execution in practice.”