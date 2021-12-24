How Titans’ Win Vs. 49ers Impacts Patriots’ AFC Playoff Outlook

NESN Logo Sign In

The Tennessee Titans wrested away temporary control of the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoff standings on Thursday night, and their stay in that spot could last a while longer if the New England Patriots don’t take care of business this weekend.

The Titans’ 20-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers on “Thursday Night Football” bumped them a half-game ahead of the Patriots. Whether Tennessee remains in that position, of course, depends on how New England fares against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

A Patriots victory over the Bills would improve their record to 10-5 and move them back into the No. 2 spot, thanks to their holding the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Titans. It would also put the Bills in a tough spot, playoff-wise, heading into a Week 17 matchup with the occasionally pesky Atlanta Falcons.

In fact, the Pats can actually clinch the division if they beat the Bills and the Miami Dolphins lose to the New Orleans Saints.

Conversely, a Patriots loss would give the Titans sole possession of the second seed (for now) and really shake up the standings, as they would lose tiebreakers to both the Bills and Indianapolis Colts. Things get really complicated from there, depending on what happens with the Los Angeles Chargers, Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens (who play each other Sunday).

Here are the Patriots’ playoff-clinching scenarios:

Clinch division title with: