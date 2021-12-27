Why Monday’s Dolphins-Saints Game Now Really Matters To Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

Given the results around the NFL on Sunday, the Patriots would’ve ended the day as members of the 2021 playoff field had they beaten the Bills.

But New England suffered a disappointing 33-21 loss at Gillette Stadium, and in doing so surrendered the AFC East driver’s seat to Buffalo and fell to sixth place in the AFC. The 9-6 Patriots still control their own destiny in terms of punching a playoff ticket, but things nevertheless are more complicated now than they would have been had New England won Sunday afternoon.

So, it’s officially scoreboard-watching season in Foxboro. That begins Monday night when the red-hot Dolphins visit the New Orleans Saints.

Miami began the season at 1-7 but since has won six straight to even its record. Because the Dolphins, who beat the Patriots in the season opener, currently own the head-to-head tiebreaker, there is a scenario in which they — and the Raiders, who we’ll get to in a minute — make the playoffs over New England. The Dolphins will host the Patriots in the Week 18 regular season finale.

But that scenario would be on life support if Miami loses to New Orleans. Should that happen, New England would be able to clinch a playoff berth with a victory in one of its final two games, beginning with this Sunday’s home matchup against the awful Jacksonville Jaguars. However, the Dolphins would not be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss to the Saints.

Despite how well the Dolphins have played since October, a Monday night win over New Orleans felt like a longshot — until late last week. With backup quarterback Taysom Hill landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Saints will give the start to third-string quarterback Ian Book, a 2021 fourth-rounder who will be making his NFL debut.

So, don’t be surprised if the Dolphins win their eighth game in a row.