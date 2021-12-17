Patriots’ Practice Squad Quarterback Reportedly Signed By Washington

NESN Logo Sign In

Garrett Gilbert spent the last 3 1/2 months on the New England Patriots’ practice squad. Now, he might be starting Sunday for the Washington Football Team.

Washington signed Gilbert off New England’s practice squad Friday after their top two quarterbacks — Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen — both tested positive for COVID-19, according to multiple reports.

Though he has yet to participate in his first WFT practice, the 30-year-old Gilbert is in line to start Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Washington?s top two QBs, Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen, are now on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, leaving Garrett Gilbert – who is signing today with the WFT – in line to start Sunday vs. Philadelphia. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 17, 2021

Washington also has quarterbacks Kyle Shurmur and Jordan Ta’amu on its practice squad.

An NFL journeyman, Gilbert played for current WFT head coach Ron Rivera in Carolina in 2017 and 2018. The Patriots signed him to their practice squad ahead of their season opener after third-string QB Jarrett Stidham underwent preseason back surgery.

New England had been carrying four total quarterbacks — Mac Jones, Brian Hoyer, Stidham and Gilbert — since Stidham returned to the 53-man roster on Nov. 9.