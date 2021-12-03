Patriots Roster Moves: New England Re-Signs Rookie Kicker Quinn Nordin

NESN Logo Sign In

Quinn Nordin is staying with the Patriots.

New England head coach Bill Belichick on Friday morning confirmed the rookie kicker had re-signed to join the practice squad. Nordin was activated off injured reserve Monday, released two days later and cleared waivers Thursday.

The Michigan product was spotted during the media portion of Friday’s Patriots practice.

Nordin showed off a strong leg during training camp and even earned a spot on New England’s initial 53-man roster. But he landed on IR before the season opener and has yet to appear in a game this season. Nordin was the Patriots’ only rookie free agent signing after the 2021 NFL Draft.

Nick Folk has handled all field goals for New England this season, converting 31 of 34 attempts. His only misses have come from beyond 50 yards.