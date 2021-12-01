Patriots Place Kyle Dugger COVID List; What That Means For Bills Game

NESN Logo Sign In

UPDATE (4:40 p.m. ET): The New England Patriots placed second-year safety Kyle Dugger on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, according to the NFL transaction wire.

Dugger tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a report from ESPN’s Field Yates.

Four players were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list today: Broncos C Brett Jones, Vikings WR Olabisi Johnson, Patriots S Kyle Dugger and Steelers OL Joe Haeg, all as a result of a positive test. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 1, 2021

Per NFL rules, if Dugger is vaccinated and asymptomatic, he can be activated off COVID reserve once he returns two negative tests separated by 24 hours. That would make it theoretically possible for him to play Monday night against the Buffalo Bills. If he is unvaccinated, he must sit out a minimum of 10 days.

Dugger was the lone member of the Patriots’ 53-man roster absent from Wednesday’s practice.

ORIGINAL STORY: We now know why Kyle Dugger was absent from Wednesday’s New England Patriots practice.

The Patriots are monitoring a “possible COVID-19-related situation” with the second-year safety, according to a report Wednesday from ESPN’s Field Yates.