Patriots Reveal Major Gillette Stadium Renovation For 2023 Season

Big changes are coming to Gillette Stadium.
The New England Patriots on Friday announced a major forthcoming renovation that will overhaul the lighthouse end of the stadium they’ve called home since 2002.
According to the team’s announcement, the north end transformation will add:
— “75,000-square feet of glass-enclosed year-round hospitality and function spaces.”
— “The largest outdoor stadium high-definition video board in the country, measuring 370′ x 60.'”
— “A much bigger, more prominent lighthouse, standing 218-feet high, complete with a 360-degree observation deck at the top, providing sweeping views of the stadium, the game field, Patriot Place and beyond.”
— A “revitalized” fan entrance that will include “relocating the entry gates to create a new fan-activation area upon entry to the lower plaza” and a “landscaped staircase will lead guests up to the main concourse.
“This new project, including the south end zone improvements made last offseason, will total an additional $225 million investment, which reflects the family’s continued commitment to the Gillette Stadium fan experience for the next 20 years,” the team statement read.
Construction on the project is scheduled to begin in “early 2022” and be completed ahead of the 2023 NFL season.