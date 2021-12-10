Patriots Reveal Major Gillette Stadium Renovation For 2023 Season

NESN Logo Sign In

Big changes are coming to Gillette Stadium.

The New England Patriots on Friday announced a major forthcoming renovation that will overhaul the lighthouse end of the stadium they’ve called home since 2002.

A major transformation.



The Kraft family announces renovation project on the north side of @GilletteStadium: https://t.co/2Wvi6ftt0V pic.twitter.com/mMngy4A7JH — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 10, 2021

According to the team’s announcement, the north end transformation will add:

— “75,000-square feet of glass-enclosed year-round hospitality and function spaces.”

— “The largest outdoor stadium high-definition video board in the country, measuring 370′ x 60.'”

— “A much bigger, more prominent lighthouse, standing 218-feet high, complete with a 360-degree observation deck at the top, providing sweeping views of the stadium, the game field, Patriot Place and beyond.”