Patriots Rooting Guide: Week 13 Matchups That Could Impact New England

The New England Patriots have among their most pivotal matchups of the season Monday against their AFC East rival Buffalo Bills.

And while New England, obviously, will have their playoff standings impacted by that individual game more than anything else, there are a few other Week 13 contests that could impact the Patriots down the road.

Here are who Patriots fans should be rooting for in Week 13:

Pittsburgh Steelers over (-4.5) Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens are the top seed in the AFC. If the 5-5-1 Steelers beat the 8-3 Ravens and the Patriots beat the Bills, New England will take over the top seed. New England doesn’t have much to worry about with Pittsburgh as the Steelers currently are in last place of the AFC North.

Denver Broncos over (-8.5) Kansas City Chiefs

The 7-4 Chiefs currently are in fourth in the conference behind the Ravens, Patriots and Tennessee Titans (who are on a bye week). But it certainly feels like the AFC West-leading Chiefs have found their brand of football with an improving defense, and continue to push for the top spot. Kansas City has won four straight entering Sunday against the 6-5 Broncos. Denver, the eighth seed, currently is the first team out in the AFC.

Houston Texans over (-10) Indianapolis Colts

The Patriots have a two-game lead over the 6-6 Colts, but with New England set to face Indianapolis in Week 15 after the bye week, they would benefit from a Week 13 stunner. How practical is that? Well, that’s a different conversation given the fact Jonathan Taylor is leading the Colts into Houston to face the 2-9 Texans, the second to last team in the conference. Still, we’ve seen numerous times this season how any team can lose any given week.

Los Angeles Chargers over (-3) Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals are just one game back of the Ravens in the AFC North, and only one win back of the Patriots themselves. Cincinnati currently holds the first of three wild-card spots and, especially if New England falls in Buffalo, the two teams could be jockeying for that position. The 6-5 Chargers currently are the last team in the playoff picture.