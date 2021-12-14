Patriots Activate Rookie Safety Among Flury Of Tuesday Roster Moves

NESN Logo Sign In

The Patriots made a series of roster moves Tuesday afternoon.

In addition to activating safety Kyle Dugger off the COVID-19 list, New England also activated rookie safety Josh Bledsoe from the non-football injury list. Bledsoe, a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, recently began practicing after beginning the season on the non-football injury list due to a wrist issue.

The Missouri product should provide depth on the safety depth chart behind Dugger, Devin McCourty, Adrian Phillips and corner/safety hybrid Myles Bryant.

The Patriots also allowed rookie linebacker Cameron McGrone’s practice period to end, meaning he will finish the season on NFI. The fifth-round pick tore his ACL during his final season at Michigan but, like Bledsoe, recently began practicing.

To make room for Bledsoe on the 53-man roster, New England waived veteran linebacker Calvin Munson. The 26-year-old seemingly could re-sign with the practice squad if he clears waivers.

Finally, New England placed guard Alex Redmond on the practice squad injured reserve and designated linebacker Josh Uche to return from IR. Uche, who has been dealing with an ankle injury, began practice Tuesday and has 21 days to be added to the 53-man roster.

The Patriots will visit the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday night. New England currently holds the top spot in both the AFC East and the conference standings.