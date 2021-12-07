Patriots Takeaways: Eight Things We Learned From Win Over Bills

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots defeated the Buffalo Bills on Monday night, winning 14-10 at Highmark Stadium. Here are eight things we learned in that Week 13 matchup:

1. The Patriots turned back the clock on offense

Bill Belichick’s club had a plan Monday night, and it stuck to it. With extreme winds whistling through Highmark Stadium from pregame warmups through the final whistle, the Patriots utilized an offensive approach not dissimilar from the one you’ll probably see in this Saturday’s Army-Navy game.

New England ran the ball 46 times and attempted just three passes, battering one of the NFL’s best defenses to the tune of 222 rushing yards and 4.8 yards per carry. The Bills stacked the box with defenders to stop the run but continuously failed to do so. The Patriots even ran the ball in obvious passing situations, calling handoffs on third-and-7, third-and-13, third-and-16 and third-and-18 and a quarterback sneak on third-and-5.

The three pass attempts were the fewest ever by a Patriots team — breaking the previous franchise mark of five set in the famed 1982 “Snow Plow Game” — and the second-fewest by any NFL offense since the merger. Had New England not left Buffalo with a win, Belichick and coordinator Josh McDaniels would have been scrutinized for this uber-conservative approach, which yielded just one touchdown and two field goals.

Buffalo took a different approach, throwing the ball 30 times in a losing effort. Rocket-armed Josh Allen delivered a handful of eye-popping completions — the one he had to Stefon Diggs along the left sideline was a beauty — but lost control of just as many passes and averaged just 4.8 yards per attempt. The Bills also struggled to run the ball effectively (more on that in item No. 5).

2. The Patriots have two lead backs

One of the most impressive aspects of the Patriots’ season-best rushing performance was that they were without their leading rusher for nearly the entire second half. Damien Harris provided the game’s biggest offensive play with a 64-yard first-quarter touchdown run, but he suffered a hamstring injury late in the first half and carried the ball just once after halftime.

Fortunately for the Patriots, they have a dynamite secondary option in Rhamondre Stevenson. The rookie carried the load over the final two quarters and ran much better than his modest final line (24 carries, 78 yards) would indicate. It might be time to start viewing Harris and Stevenson as co-lead backs rather than No. 1 and No. 2 options.