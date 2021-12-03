Did Patriots Hall Of Fame Just Confirm Return Of Throwback Jerseys?

NESN Logo Sign In

Rejoice, Patriots fans: The iconic “Pat Patriot” throwback jerseys apparently are coming back.

The NFL next year reportedly will ditch a rule that currently bars teams from using two different helmets over the course of the same season, effectively preventing many teams, including the Patriots, from using certain throwback jerseys.

That news, along with New England previously admitting it would like to bring back its beloved red, white and blue uniforms, raised optimism that the jerseys, last used in 2012, could return next season.

Well, the Patriots Hall of Fame on Friday seemingly confirmed the imminent return of one of the NFL’s top throwback jerseys.

Check out this tweet:

We will! The throwback jerseys (red) are coming back in 2022. Last season they were worn was 2012. — The Hall presented by Raytheon Technologies (@TheHall) December 3, 2021

Of course, this is not an official announcement from the Patriots, so fans should temper their excitement until something more concrete is revealed. Still, all signs point toward Mac Jones having Pat the Patriot on his helmet at some point in 2022.