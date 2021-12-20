These Five Patriots Players Received Highest PFF Grades In Colts Loss

NESN Logo Sign In

The outcome wasn’t what the Patriots were hoping for, but New England did receive some good performances in Saturday’s disappointing loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

The Pro Football Focus grades for the Week 15 matchup are out, and linebacker Jamie Collins led the Patriots with an overall grade of 91.6. Collins saw his role significantly increase following the injury to fellow linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley. Tight end Hunter Henry also cracked the top five for New England with his 77-yard, two-touchdown performance.

Here are the top five Patriots PFF grades from Saturday’s game at Lucas Oil Stadium:

Highest graded #Patriots vs Indianapolis (min. 25% snaps)



1?? Jamie Collins: 91.6

2?? Devin McCourty: 86.4

3?? Jonnu Smith: 82.6

4?? Hunter Henry: 78.7

5?? Trent Brown: 72.3 pic.twitter.com/CUoWn3xIBV — PFF NE Patriots (@PFF_Patriots) December 20, 2021

As for Mac Jones, the rookie quarterback received an overall grade of 62.5, his fifth-lowest of the season. His performances against the Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, New York Jets (Week 2) and Carolina Panthers all rank lower.

Jones and the Patriots will look to bounce back this Sunday when they host the Bills in a rematch with major playoff implications.