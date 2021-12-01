Patriots’ Trent Brown Offers Concerning Update On Calf Injury Recovery

NESN Logo Sign In

Like many Patriots players, Trent Brown will greatly benefit from the upcoming bye week.

New England’s monstrous right tackle missed Weeks 2 through 8 with a calf injury he suffered in the season opener. Brown returned Nov. 14 against the Cleveland Browns and his positive impact on the offensive line was immediately obvious.

However, Brown didn’t look quite as good Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, and on Wednesday confirmed his calf injury still is affecting him.

“Some days are better than others,” Brown told reporters during a press conference at Gillette Stadium. “It’s all right.”

If Brown at any point is forced to miss time, second-year lineman Mike Onwenu likely would fill in at right tackle. Onwenu has served as a backup tackle and guard since Brown’s return.

The Patriots will face the Buffalo Bills on Monday night, then enjoy their bye week before returning Dec. 18 for a Saturday night showdown with the Colts in Indianapolis.