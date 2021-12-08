Patriots Once Took Close Look At This Newly Available Texans Linebacker

NESN Logo Sign In

A player Bill Belichick studied closely ahead of the 2017 NFL Draft just hit the market.

The Houston Texans on Wednesday waived veteran linebacker Zach Cunningham, according to multiple reports. Teams will have 24 hours to claim Cunningham. If unclaimed, he would become an unrestricted free agent.

It’s unclear whether the New England Patriots would be interested in adding another inside linebacker at this point in the season, but they do have a prior connection to Cunningham. Four years ago, Belichick zeroed in on the 26-year-old Vanderbilt product at his pre-draft pro day, meeting with Cunningham for an individual film session and personally putting him through on-field drills.

“Just being in the same room as a guy that I watched growing up, him grilling me and asking me questions about our defense and all that, that was definitely a crazy experience for me,” Cunningham told reporters at his pro day.

Cunningham was widely viewed as a potential Patriots draft target before the Texans selected him late in the second round (57nd overall). New England didn’t pick until the middle of the third round that year (Derek Rivers, No. 83).

#Patriots HC Belichick oversees LB drills with Zach. pic.twitter.com/XiP16Jr6sR — Vanderbilt Football (@VandyFootball) March 16, 2017

LB Zach Cunningham on going over defenses with Bill Belichick at @VandyFootball pro day #Patriots #WBZ pic.twitter.com/TCAxkKPZI9 — Joe Giza (@JoeGiza) March 17, 2017

Cunningham’s release came less than two years after he signed a four-year, $58 million contract extension with the previous Texans regime. He led the NFL in tackles and was one of Pro Football Focus’s highest-graded run defenders last season, but he’d seen his role diminish in Year 1 of the David Culley/Nick Caserio era, including two healthy scratches for disciplinary reasons.