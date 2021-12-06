Patriots Warming Up For Bills Game Amidst Snow Showers, Intense Wind

NESN Logo Sign In

The Monday Night Football matchup between the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills is a big one, given it could entirely shake up the AFC standings. So it’s only right that the showdown — the first of two games between the AFC East foes — will be played in some intense football weather.

Prior to the game, the New England’s official Twitter account shared videos and photos of players out on the field at Highmark Stadium, highlighting the wind gusts and lake effect snow that was ongoing.

While the lake effect snow wasn’t expected to last until kickoff, the wind was only expected to intensify, according to the Weather Channel. A gale warning is in effect until 1 a.m. ET on Tuesday, with wind gusts reaching as high as 28 mph and not dipping below 20 mph until 1 a.m.

Temperatures are hovering around 33 degrees, but the Weather Channel said it will feel like 22 degrees at 8 p.m., just ahead of an 8:15 p.m. kickoff.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick (naturally) wasn’t interested in the weather forecast ahead of the game, but he acknowledged the Patriots have played in all sorts of climates over the years, so it will be business as usual Monday.