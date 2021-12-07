What Win Over Bills Means For Patriots’ AFC East, First-Round Bye Hopes

NESN Logo Sign In

With their hard-fought, wind-chilled victory over the Buffalo Bills on Monday night, the New England Patriots gained breathing room atop both the AFC East and conference standings.

Rookie quarterback Mac Jones attempted just three passes in the 14-10 win at Highmark Stadium, with the running game totaling 222 yards and a touchdown on 46 carries. New England now has won seven straight games and enters its bye week with a 9-4 record.

Here are the updated AFC standings:

1. New England Patriots (9-4)

2. Tennessee Titans (8-4)

3. Baltimore Ravens (8-4)

4. Kansas City Chiefs (8-4)

5. Los Angeles Chargers (7-5)

6. Cincinnati Bengals (7-5)

7. Buffalo Bills (7-5)

8. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5-1)

9. Indianapolis Colts (7-6)

10. Las Vegas Raiders (6-6)

11. Cleveland Browns (6-6)

12. Denver Broncos (6-6)

13. Miami Dolphins (6-7)

14. New York Jets (3-9)

15. Houston Texans (2-10)

16. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10)

Division standing and conference record are the first and second tiebreakers, respectively, when determining conference standings. The Patriots now have a 1 1/2-game lead over Buffalo in the division and have the best in-conference record (7-1) in the AFC by a wide margin.

As such, there is nothing that can happen next week that could remove the Patriots from their positions atop the AFC and AFC East.

The Bills will visit Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with the Titans hosting the Jaguars. The Ravens will visit the Browns and the Chiefs will host the Raiders.