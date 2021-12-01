Paul Pierce Can’t Believe Knicks Benching Kemba Walker

NESN Logo Sign In

The truth about Kemba Walker’s status might be stranger than fiction.

Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce on Tuesday expressed his disbelief over the New York Knicks’ decision to remove the All-Star point guard from their rotation. Pierce used Twitter to offer his shocked reaction to New York’s announcement about Walker.

“So you telling me Kemba Walker and (Brooklyn Nets forward) Blake Griffin are not even playable anymore Damn !!,” Pierce wrote.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau told reporters Monday he’s removing Walker from the rotation for the good of the team.

Thibodeau’s decision represents a fall from grace for Walker, who was an NBA All-Star as recently as 2020 when he was the Boston Celtics’ court general.

The Celtics traded Walker to the Oklahoma City Thunder this past offseason, and OKC bought out his contract, paving the way for him to join the Knicks. However, Walker’s homecoming has been disappointing, as he’s averaging career lows with 11.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 9.8 field goal attempts in 24.5 minutes per game.