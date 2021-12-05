Peyton Manning Plans To Take Aim At Tom Brady In ‘New Role’

NESN Logo Sign In

Peyton Manning has an issue with Tom Brady, and he’s going to do something about it.

Well, not really.

Manning now is a “Madden” rating adjuster, a role that tasks the Hall of Fame quarterback with updating the popular NFL video game how he sees fit. Manning delivered the career news in a video released by EA Sports, which included the Colts and Broncos legend sharing an item high on his to-do list.

“I did especially think that Brady’s accuracy rating was just a big high,” Manning said. “That will probably be one of the first things I address.”

For those wondering, Brady paces all NFL quarterbacks in short, medium and deep accuracy rating in “Madden NFL 22.” But if Manning is serious about his gripe, that might not be the case for long.