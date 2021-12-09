Play ‘Predict The Game’ During Bruins-Oilers To Win Signed David Pastrnak Jersey

If Boston Bruins star David Pastrnak outshines his Edmonton Oilers counterparts, this keepsake will be timely, to say the least.

Viewers who watch NESN’s broadcast of Thursday night’s Bruins-Oilers game can compete to win a signed Pastrnak jersey by playing NESN Games’ “Predict The Game” contest. Visit NESN.com/PredictTheGame to sign up and play.

NESN’s Bruins-Oilers broadcast will feature prompts for fans to answer predictive questions as the contest unfolds “Predict The Game” players also can find additional questions online, and each correct prediction boosts their chances of winning.

The first question in Thursday’s contest will appear during “Bruins Face-Off Live,” which begins at 8:30 p.m. ET. Puck drop from Rogers Place is scheduled for 9 p.m.

The winner of the signed Pastrnak jersey will be entered into a random drawing for the grand prize. The more you play, the more likely you are to win.

