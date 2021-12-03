Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Gives Simple Way He Improved Football Skills

Is this all it takes?

Lamar Jackson is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and you wouldn’t believe what helped him get here.

The Baltimore Ravens signal-caller apparently attributes playing tag as a kid as one of the biggest reasons he’s been able to thrive in the NFL.

Since entering the league in 2018, Jackson has been almost unstoppable. He’s earned a 37-10 record in his 47 starts, led the league in touchdown passes once, already has recorded two 1,000-yard rushing campaigns and is on pace to do so again this season and was named the 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player.

If playing a game of tag is what it takes to build a resume like Jackson’s, we need to get some organized tag leagues going early on.

