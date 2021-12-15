Ray Allen Doesn’t Look Happy After Steph Curry Breaks Three-Point Record

NESN Logo Sign In

Steph Curry on Tuesday became the NBA’s all-time leader in made three-point shots, and Ray Allen became an instant meme.

The former Boston Celtics star held the record before Tuesday, logging 2,973 shots from deep before Curry pulled ahead of him against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. In the run-up to the inevitable, Allen shared a congratulatory post on Instagram.

But when the time came to present Curry with a commemorative jersey alongside Reggie Miller, who ranks third all-time, Allen couldn’t seem to hide his true feelings.

Steph got a custom 2,974 jersey after his record breaking night ?? pic.twitter.com/VltDhFDGJm — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 15, 2021

Naturally, Twitter was all over it.

ray allen handing over the congratulations jersey pic.twitter.com/9Bnh3LUP1g — Joon Lee ??? (@joonlee) December 15, 2021

he thinking about coming back pic.twitter.com/WQGyKpPawK — Kaden Marsh (@KadenMarshh) December 15, 2021

Bruh.. Ray Allen ready to replace whoever on the health and safety list next week for any team pic.twitter.com/AiLy22jvxL — ????????? ? ???? (@Siggyv) December 15, 2021

Curry will get a chance to add to his total Friday against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.