Red Sox Farm System Considered Most Improved In 2021 By MLB.com

The Boston Red Sox committed to one of their New Year’s resolutions this year.

Per rankings from MLB.com, the Red Sox had the most improved farm system in 2021 after jumping 12 spots since the preseason.

The publication had Boston at No. 24 (with just six teams below) in March when MLB.com came out with their preseason list. A 12-spot jump to No. 12 in just nine months is quite a turnaround.

But with the way Boston finished the 2020 season, they exceeded just about every expectation coming into 2021. This example is just the latest. Here’s what MLB.com’s Jonathan Mayo had to say about the Sox:

It’s never optimal to finish with one of the worst records in baseball, especially in a town like Boston, where competing annually is expected. But a rough 2020 led to the Red Sox earning the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 Draft, the earliest Boston has picked since back in 1967 and the first top 10 selection since Andrew Benintendi became a member of the Red Sox as the No. 7 pick in 2015. That resulted in the Red Sox being able to add the player MLB Pipeline had at No. 1 on its 2021 Draft talent rankings, high school shortstop Marcelo Mayer. Add that to strong seasons from Triston Casas, Jarren Duran, surprising 2020 first-rounder Nick Yorke and right-hander Brayan Bello.”

The Red Sox minor leagues include Marcelo Mayer (No. 1 per MLB rankings), Nick Yorke (No. 4) and Jeter Downs (No. 5) — all of whom came to Boston under chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom.