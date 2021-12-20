Red Sox Finalize 2022 Coaching Staff With Two Additional Hires

While the Red Sox and the 29 other Major League Baseball teams can’t sign any players right now, they can hire coaches and staffers. For Boston, the club put a bow on its 2022 coaching staff Monday.
The Red Sox announced the hiring of Luis Ortiz and Ben Rosenthal as hitting coaches. They’ll work under Peter Fatse, who was promoted to hitting coach upon the departure of Tim Hyers this offseason. That promotion was made official Monday.
With those two in the fold, here’s how the Red Sox coaching staff looks for 2022.
— Peter Fatse will be hitting coach.
— Luis Ortiz and Ben Rosenthal will be hitting coaches, while Ortiz also will be an interpreter.
— Ramón Vázquez will be the first base coach.
— Andy Fox will be the Major League field coordinator.
— Mike Brenly will be the Major League staff assistant.
— Those returning under their same roles are Will Venable (bench coach), Dave Bush (pitching coach), Kevin Walker (bullpen coach), Carlos Febles (third base coach) and Jason Varitek (game-planning coordinator).
Sox manager Alex Cora offered his reaction in a statement from the team.
“I feel fortunate to work with such a talented and diverse group of coaches,” Cora said. “In addition to Luis and Ben bringing fresh perspectives from outside of our organization, I am excited for the new opportunities presented to Pete, Ramón, and Mike. Andy has been a valuable member of the Red Sox for more than a decade, and I’m thrilled to welcome him to the major league staff. I look forward to working with this group to achieve the ultimate goal of winning another World Series.”