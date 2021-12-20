Red Sox Finalize 2022 Coaching Staff With Two Additional Hires

NESN Logo Sign In

While the Red Sox and the 29 other Major League Baseball teams can’t sign any players right now, they can hire coaches and staffers. For Boston, the club put a bow on its 2022 coaching staff Monday.

The Red Sox announced the hiring of Luis Ortiz and Ben Rosenthal as hitting coaches. They’ll work under Peter Fatse, who was promoted to hitting coach upon the departure of Tim Hyers this offseason. That promotion was made official Monday.

With those two in the fold, here’s how the Red Sox coaching staff looks for 2022.

— Peter Fatse will be hitting coach.

— Luis Ortiz and Ben Rosenthal will be hitting coaches, while Ortiz also will be an interpreter.

— Ramón Vázquez will be the first base coach.

— Andy Fox will be the Major League field coordinator.