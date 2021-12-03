Does Red Sox’s Jackie Bradley Jr. Trade Open Door For Even Bigger Deal?

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom indicated Wednesday night after trading Hunter Renfroe to the Milwaukee Brewers for Jackie Bradley Jr. and two prospects that his work isn’t done.

The Red Sox still need to shore up certain areas of their roster, including the bullpen, and Boston’s front office undoubtedly will continue to scour the market while preparing for the 2022 season.

Now, it’s possible the Red Sox already have done their heavy lifting, with Bradley joining starting pitchers Michael Wacha, James Paxton and Rich Hill among Boston’s notable offseason additions. But it’s also possible the Renfroe-Bradley swap is the precursor to something bigger.

The door at least appears open.

“I think the key for us is to use our resources as best we can, and we want to make what in our mind are good deals,” Bloom told reporters Wednesday. “And those can be small deals, or those can be big deals. But we want to make sure we put ourselves in position to line up on good deals and that anything that we find that we think is a good use of our resources, that we think propels us towards winning — whether it’s this year or the years ahead — we want to be in position to take advantage of.”

The Red Sox didn’t just acquire a Gold Glove-caliber defender in Bradley, albeit at the expense of some offensive thump. They also gained additional roster flexibility, as Bradley is a natural center fielder, whereas Renfroe mostly has played corner outfield in his Major League Baseball career.

Kiké Hernández now can shift back to second base on a more consistent basis, should the Red Sox opt to deploy Bradley in center. Or, Boston even could use both Bradley and Hernández in the outfield, with Alex Verdugo having the ability to play either left field or right field. Jarren Duran, an emerging outfield prospect, also is without a defined defensive home.