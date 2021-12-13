Red Sox Reveal New Manager, Coaching Changes For Triple-A Worcester

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox on Monday announced their 2022 coaching staff for Triple-A Worcester.

Chad Tracy has been hired as manager of the WooSox, who were led by Billy McMillon last season in their inaugural campaign after relocating from Pawtucket.

Tracy, 36, spent the last seven seasons in the Los Angeles Angels organization, serving as manager of Low-A Burlington (2015) and High-A Inland Empire (2016-17) before transitioning to his most recent role as the franchise’s minor league field coordinator (2018-21).

Tracy’s father, Jim, was a major league manager for 11 seasons, with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2001-05), Pittsburgh Pirates (2006-07) and Colorado Rockies (2009-12).

José David Flores, 50, has been hired as Worcester’s bench coach. He brings more than two decades of coaching/managing experience to the WooSox staff, most recently as a first base coach/infield coach for the Philadelphia Phillies (2018) and a third base coach/infield coach for the Baltimore Orioles (2019-20).

Mike Montville, a coach for the WooSox in 2021, has been named assistant hitting coach with Worcester.

Paul Abbott and Rich Gedman will continue to serve as Worcester’s pitching coach and hitting coach, respectively, in 2022.