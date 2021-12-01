How Red Sox Rotation Looks After Adding James Paxton, Michael Wacha

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox augmented their pitching staff in recent days, first signing right-hander Michael Wacha to a one-year contract and then reportedly agreeing to a one-year deal with left-hander James Paxton that also includes a two-year club option for the 2023-24 seasons.

Neither pitcher is a lock to crack the Red Sox’s starting rotation in 2022, although Wacha seems like a safe bet at this point in the offseason. Paxton is recovering from Tommy John surgery he underwent in April and probably won’t be available until midway through the upcoming Major League Baseball campaign.

More moves certainly could be on the horizon. The number of free agent options available has dwindled, but the trade market represents another avenue for targeting starters. Which isn’t to say the Red Sox will swing a blockbuster for a high-profile ace. But Boston definitely could use another mid- or back-of-the-rotation arm in wake of losing Eduardo Rodriguez, who signed a five-year contract with the Detroit Tigers. (The Red Sox declined their options on Martín Pérez and Garrett Richards for 2022.)

Let’s assess how the Red Sox’s rotation looks after the additions of Wacha and Paxton.

THE HOLDOVERS

Chris Sale

Nathan Eovaldi

Nick Pivetta

Sale returned in August after recovering from Tommy John surgery. The results were mostly solid in nine regular season starts, but he struggled in the postseason. Him returning to his former All-Star form in his age-33 campaign obviously would go a long way toward stabilizing the unit.

Eovaldi was excellent in 2021, finishing fourth in American League Cy Young voting after going 11-9 with a 3.75 ERA, a 2.79 FIP, a 1.19 WHIP and 9.6 strikeouts to just 1.7 walks per nine innings across 32 starts. He should be a steady source of reliable innings in 2022 — his age-32 season and the final year of his Red Sox contract — but there’s inherently some injury risk attached given the two Tommy John surgeries he’s undergone in the past.