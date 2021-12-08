Red Sox Select Pair Of Pitchers From Royals, Yankees In Minor League Rule 5 Draft

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox selected two pitchers Wednesday during the minor league part of the Rule 5 Draft.

Austin Lambright was drafted by the Red Sox from the Kansas City Royals, while Brian Keller was plucked from the New York Yankees. This marks the third straight year Boston has selected a player from its rival, with the most notable one coming last year when Garrett Whitlock was poached during the Major League portion.

Whitlock had never tossed a game at the MLB level leading into the Rule 5 Draft, but proved to be a difference-maker for the Red Sox in 2021 and figures to be a crucial part of their team in 2022 and beyond.

Lambright was the 10th overall pick by the Royals in 2018, but has not pitched in a minor league game since 2019. The 2020 season was canceled, and he was injured in 2021. In 2019, between Single-A and High-A, Lambright posted a 2.85 ERA with 74 strikeouts.

Keller reached the Triple-A level last season and had a 2.27 ERA. He has experience starting and coming out of the bullpen.

Check out some highlights here.

The moves certainly add depth to a farm system that could use a little pitching help.