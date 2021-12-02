Referee Who Exited Tuesday’s Bruins-Red Wings Game Broke Fibula

The injury happened midway through the second period of Tuesday's game

by

Marc Joannette didn’t just get tripped up Tuesday night in Boston.

He broke his leg.

Shortly past the midway point of the second period in the Bruins’ loss to the Detroit Red Wings, a puck went in deep and Joannette, a longtime NHL referee, was skating backwards towards the corner. As Bruins blueliner Jakub Zboril gave chase to it, his stick caught Joannette and sent the referee to the ground.

(You can watch it happen here)

Joannette clutched at his knee and then left the game. According to Scout The Refs and Red Wings broadcaster Ken Daniels, he sustained a broken fibula on the play.

It’s unclear how long the 53-year-old will be out, but it’s obviously a tough situation for the veteran official.

