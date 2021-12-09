Regrading Patriots’ Free Agent Class: Who’s Made Greatest Impact?

NESN Logo Sign In

When ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” broadcast crew asked Bill Belichick about the New England Patriots’ speedy ascent from also-rans in 2020 to Super Bowl contenders in 2021, he gave a simple explanation: “Better players.”

The Patriots’ extravagant offseason spending spree — the type of approach that often fails in the NFL — certainly has paid off thus far, with many of their free agent additions playing vital roles for the No. 1 team in the AFC.

As New England heads into its bye week, let’s take a closer look at how each of these veteran newcomers has performed so far this season:

FIVE STARS

Matthew Judon, outside linebacker

Judon belongs on his own tier. He’s been the best player on the NFL’s best defense and should receive Defensive Player of the Year consideration, though he’s unlikely to win. He’s already tied the Belichick-era Patriots record for sacks with 12 1/2 and could threaten Andre Tippett’s franchise mark of 18 1/2 with a strong finish.

FOUR STARS

Kendrick Bourne, wide receiver

A relative afterthought in a talented class of free agent receivers, Bourne has been the best of the bunch thus far. He leads the Patriots in receiving yards (623) and ranks at or near the top of the league in yards per target (11.2) and catch rate (79.2). Likened to both the Energizer Bunny and a labrador retriever for his bubbly enthusiasm, Bourne also has contributed as both a rusher (seven carries, 81 yards) and a passer (one touchdown pass).

Kyle Van Noy, linebacker

After a slow start to his second Patriots stint, Van Noy has been a playmaking force in the Patriots’ front seven. During New England’s current seven-game win streak, he has three sacks, four quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, one interception (a pick-six) and nine passes defended. Van Noy has gotten his hand on at least one pass in six of the last seven games.

Hunter Henry, tight end

Henry’s torrid touchdown pace has cooled of late (none in his last three games after hauling in seven in his previous seven), but he’s been the true red-zone weapon the Patriots sorely lacked last season. He’s also been one of Mac Jones’ favorite targets on third down.