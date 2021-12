NESN Logo Sign In

Jeremy Swayman played his best game of the season against the Nashville Predators.

The Boston Bruins defeated Nashville 2-0, coming on the back of their netminder who made 42 saves in the effort.

Swayman has had an impressive season thus far, going 7-4-1 with a 2.26 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage.

