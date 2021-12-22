Revolution Ink Deal With MLS Legend, Defenseman Omar Gonzalez

The Revolution just improved their defense

by

The New England Revolution just got better.

New England put together one of the greatest regular seasons in Major League Soccer history in 2021 as they set a new league record with 73 points as they earned a 22-7-5 record.

Although the 2021 Supporters’ Shield winners were unable to take home the MLS Cup, they have been busy this offseason and struck another deal Wednesday.

The Revolution reportedly signed three-time champion and former Los Angeles Galaxy and Toronto FC defender Omar Gonzalez to a two-year deal to help improve the back field.

Along with his time as a member of the Galaxy and FC, Gonzalez also has made 52 career appearances with the United States Men’s National Team.

