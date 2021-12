NESN Logo Sign In

Robin Lehner was a stonewall against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night.

Boston suffered a tough loss at TD Garden against the Vegas Golden Knights. The Black and Gold lost 4-1 with Patrice Bergeron being the lone goal scorer for the Bruins.

The Vegas goalie was a tough one to crack all night long as he made 23 saves in the winning effort.

