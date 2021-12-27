Should Cowboys Be Viewed As Super Bowl Contender After Week 16 Rout?

NESN Logo Sign In

The Cowboys put together a completely dominant performance against the Washington Football Team on “Sunday Night Football,” claiming a 56-14 victory, and in doing so had those on the broadcast talking about Dallas as a Super Bowl contender.

Dallas certainly looked like one.

The Cowboys had their way against inferior competition in all three phases with a total yard advantage of 497-257 while being plus-two in the turnover battle. There was plenty to take away from the contest, despite the fact the Football Team sits third in the division.

Dak Prescott threw for four touchdowns in his best performance in more than a month, not having to play the final 20 minutes of the game because Dallas’ advantage. The defense, which has elevated Dallas to a new level, continued to be opportunistic while recording two interceptions, including a pick-six by none other than edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence. Even the special teams blocked a punt for a touchdown, as Dallas received a pair of non-offensive touchdowns. The Cowboys now have six defensive touchdowns on the season.

It was arguably their most complete effort of the season with a 43-3 Week 10 win over the Atlanta Falcons being another game that sticks out.

Undoubtedly, however, the biggest development was with Prescott and the offense. It comes after the Cowboys signal-caller had been criticized for his down stretch, even leading owner Jerry Jones to refer to it as a slump. Prescott looked sharper in the passing game with a handful of high-level throws that he had missed during the aforementioned slump. He finished the game completing 28 of 39 passes for 330 yards and four touchdowns while completing passes to nine different players.

It helped the offensive group to its best performance since an overtime loss on Thanksgiving. They took advantage of their opportunities by going a noteworthy 6-for-6 in the red zone. Prior to Sunday, the Dallas defense had forced four turnovers in each of their last three games, but the offense turned it into to 27 points or less in each of those games.