Should Taylor Hall Stay On First Line, Even With Brad Marchand Returning?

The Boston Bruins walked away from their uber-chaotic week with a 1-1-1 record. Not a bad result given everything going on.

And while the return of Brad Marchand undoubtedly is a positive one, it does warrant asking: Should he go back to his usual spot in the lineup?

That’s not to say he deserves a demotion of some sort. He’s been their best player this season. But consistent scoring from players not on the top line has been difficult to come by, and considering Marchand could play well with just about anyone, it’s worth wondering if he’s better used elsewhere.

Taylor Hall was a good fit with Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak over the last three games. Opposing teams having to key in on Pastrnak and Bergeron helped free Hall, and at times over the last week he’s looked better than any other point this season.

Whenever the Bruins have in the past thought about moving a top-line player elsewhere to balance the scoring, it’s been Pastrnak moving down. But perhaps it makes sense to make Marchand the guy to shift.

Erik Haula has been skating as the second-line left winger the last two games, but he’s shown enough pop in his game to warrant centering responsibilities once again, which could put him back on the third line.

That makes the top six look like: