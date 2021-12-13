Six Flames Players Enter COVID Protocol Two Days After Playing Bruins

NESN Logo Sign In

The Calgary Flames are putting things on pause after a COVID-19 outbreak made its way to the team.

This comes two days after playing the Boston Bruins.

The NHL has postponed Calgary’s games through Thursday after six players and one staff member had to enter the COVID-19 protocols within a 24-hour period. The Flames were scheduled to play the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday, but they didn’t even bother trying to travel across the United States border.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy wasn’t on the trip to Western Canada after testing positive for the virus two weeks ago. It was contained to just Cassidy, and nobody else from the team had to enter the protocols as a result, and Cassidy looks set to return this week.

The New York Islanders and Ottawa Senators also have dealt with COVID-19 postponements, making the Flames the third team this season to have an outbreak impact their schedule.