Six Things We Learned From Patriots-Colts ‘Hard Knocks’ Episode

2. The Colts were expecting a more disciplined Patriots team

“If you notice New England, they are so friggin’ disciplined,” running backs coach Scottie Montgomery told his position group. “That’s going to be the matchup this week: their discipline against our discipline.”

The Colts won that one in decisive fashion. They committed just two penalties for 13 yards New England’s eight for 50, and many of the Patriots’ were highly detrimental. Four of them came in the red zone, one wiped out a missed Colts field goal, and they were flagged on back-to-back plays twice.

The Patriots also committed the two aforementioned turnovers — they’re 2-5 this season when they turn the ball over more than once — and had a punt blocked and returned a touchdown. Which brings us to …

3. Bubba Ventrone predicted that blocked punt

Ventrone, the Colts’ special teams coordinator, is a former Patriots player and assistant. During a mid-week team meeting, he told linebacker Matthew Adams that Adams would be able to exploit a weakness in New England’s punt coverage team.

“We’re going to have a shot on ‘Money,’ ” Ventrone said. “Matt Adams, you may end up leaking through that B-gap on the ‘Money,’ too. This is going to be extremely good for us. That’s going to be great.”

He was right. Adams shot between Jakob Johnson and Jamie Collins — the exact gap Ventrone pointed to — and swatted down Jake Bailey’s punt. E.J. Speed fell on the ball in the end zone to put Indy ahead 14-0.

It was the third blocked punt the Patriots have allowed this season, and it set off a wild celebration by Ventrone. The ex-Pats special teamer’s reaction was so exuberant that it became a topic of conversation between running backs Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines on the sideline.

4. Ventrone knows Bill Belichick to a T

Having played for Belichick off and on from 2005 through 2008 and then coaching under him from 2015 to 2017, Ventrone is well-versed in the Patriots coach’s game-week playbook. He explained what Belichick likely was telling his players last week, beginning with overwhelming praise for the Colts.

“Well, first off, he’s telling them to give us as many compliments in the media as possible,” Ventrone told the HBO cameras. “He’ll be like, ‘Tell them how good they are. Just give them compliment after compliment after compliment.’ And then by the end of the week, he’s going to show them our deficiencies and where they feel like they can attack us and things that they can capitalize on to give them the edge in the game. … He’s talking about not making penalties, playing with good decision-making and playing with discipline. And those are the things that we need to be able to do to win the football game, as well.”

Ventrone was the star of the episode, with him and his family receiving more screen time than anyone else in the Colts organization. The folks at NFL Films dug up archival practice footage from the 39-year-old’s Patriots tenure, plus clips of him making a special teams tackle against the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLVI.