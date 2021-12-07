Skip Bayless Fires Shot At Bill Belichick While Dumping On Josh Allen

NESN Logo Sign In

Skip Bayless absolutely shredded Bills quarterback Josh Allen on Tuesday, one day after New England defeated Buffalo 14-10 in a bizarre game at Highmark Stadium.

But not before also firing a shot at Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

“I’m not in the Hall of Fame, but I know a lot about football,” Bayless said Tuesday on FS1’s “Undisputed.” “And what I saw last night was an overrated Belichick getting real cute and getting away with it because Josh Allen is not that guy. Once again, big stage, big moment, where are you, Josh?”

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones attempted just three passes Monday as New England leaned heavily on its ground attack and another excellent defensive performance. Allen, meanwhile, threw the ball 30 times, completing 50% of his throws for 145 yards as the windy conditions played a huge factor.

Bayless believes Jones’ minimal role served as an indictment of the rookie, with Belichick showing a lack of trust in his first-year QB. But Allen received the brunt of Bayless’ backlash, which, for whatever reason, wasn’t without a little shade tossed Belichick’s way.

“Josh Allen stunk it up, again and again and again and again. He was handed opportunity after opportunity after opportunity and could not cash,” Bayless said. “That’s what happened last night. The ‘genius’ got away with an outrageous game plan of just trying to run it — because Buffalo’s not that bad against the run.”