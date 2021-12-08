Skip Bayless Isn’t Here For Bill Belichick Coach Of Year Narrative After Bills Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Skip Bayless, who already has torched Bill Belichick, Mac Jones and Josh Allen in the aftermath of the New England’s interesting road defeat of the Buffalo Bills, combined all of his recent takes into yet another anti-Patriots rant Wednesday.

The FOX Sports 1 pundit, who already questioned Belichick’s belief in Jones and ripped Allen for failing to perform in a big game, said on “Undisputed” he thought the game would have had an entirely different outcome if Allen and the Bills were able to capitalize. And for that reason, he wasn’t interested in all of the “Coach of the Year” chatter surrounding Belichick after the statement victory.

“If (Josh Allen) makes one throw, just one play in that game, Coach Belichick, the ‘mad genius,’ looks foolish. He looks silly,” Bayless said. “The whole narrative would have flipped on its head, and all you would’ve heard yesterday was ‘How can Belichick go in there and be so outrageous as to think he could just throw three passes and score 14 points and win at Buffalo against Josh Allen?’

“If they lost 17-14, you would’ve heard people screaming to high heaven, ‘How could Belichick dare to go in there and only let Mac Jones, as well as he’s played as a rookie starter, how could he not let him throw the football?’ They were gonna need at least 21 points to win that game.”

Bayless wasn’t that impressed with Jones, either, criticizing one of his two completions on the night. Allen finished with 145 yards and a touchdown on 15-of-30 passing, while the Patriots elected to focus almost entirely on the run game on a windy winter night in Buffalo.

It paid off for New England in the end as the Patriots clinched a 14-10 win and the top spot in the AFC heading into the bye week.