Social Media Explodes After Knicks’ Kemba Walker Erupts For 44 Points

Kemba Walker still can play.
The New York Knicks guard has made this obvious point over the last few games since returning to the team’s rotation and Thursday was the biggest example to date.
Walker was taken out of the Knicks’ rotation by head coach Tom Thibodeau but COVID-19 has forced the coach’s hand and put Walker back on the court and he’s made the most of his opportunity.
The four-time All-Star returned to action Dec. 18 against the Boston Celtics and responded with 29 points. He stuff the stat sheet in his second game back Tuesday finishing with 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists against the Detroit Pistons but shined even brighter Thursday against the Washington Wizards.
Walker erupted for 28 points in the first half and finished the night with 44 in a loss to the Wizards to go along with nine rebounds and eight assists. Since returning to the lineup the former Boston Celtic is averaging 31.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.
After the game, social media exploded with love and praise for Walker after his big night.
Even in a loss it certainly was the Kemba show at Madison Square Garden.