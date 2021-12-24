Social Media Explodes After Knicks’ Kemba Walker Erupts For 44 Points

NESN Logo Sign In

Kemba Walker still can play.

The New York Knicks guard has made this obvious point over the last few games since returning to the team’s rotation and Thursday was the biggest example to date.

Walker was taken out of the Knicks’ rotation by head coach Tom Thibodeau but COVID-19 has forced the coach’s hand and put Walker back on the court and he’s made the most of his opportunity.

The four-time All-Star returned to action Dec. 18 against the Boston Celtics and responded with 29 points. He stuff the stat sheet in his second game back Tuesday finishing with 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists against the Detroit Pistons but shined even brighter Thursday against the Washington Wizards.

Walker erupted for 28 points in the first half and finished the night with 44 in a loss to the Wizards to go along with nine rebounds and eight assists. Since returning to the lineup the former Boston Celtic is averaging 31.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.

After the game, social media exploded with love and praise for Walker after his big night.

Kemba got benched for a few games and said pic.twitter.com/FVh6mQPhZm — ???? ? (@Three_Cone) December 24, 2021

CARDIAC KEMBA WAS BACK AT MSG ????



44 PTS

9 REB

8 AST

7-14 3-PT FG pic.twitter.com/b1DrdO2n8l — ESPN (@espn) December 24, 2021

Idk how the Knicks justify benching Kemba after tonight — The Beard of James Harden (@thebeardofJH) December 24, 2021

Kemba had 44 9 n 8 with 0 turnovers n we still lost? — Ken? (@MeloEnthusiast7) December 24, 2021

Kemba still a ? dont let the casuals fool you — Jake Wells (@JakeWells30) December 24, 2021

We haven't had a scoring barrage like that since Melo. Randle popped for 40 plus last year but it was nothing like this. Kemba is on fire these days …he has to be in the lineup. — CSBanter (@csbanterPFB) December 24, 2021

They had that man Kemba on the bench he been waiting to go crazy — Quintorris Lopez Jones Stan account (@MDWxDT) December 24, 2021

Even in a loss it certainly was the Kemba show at Madison Square Garden.

ADINJECT1