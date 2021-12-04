Stefon Diggs Compared J.C. Jackson To This Cornerback Before Week 13 Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs got the better of New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson during their matchups in 2020.

But the Bills wideout certainly understands the kind of player Jackson is, and has continued to develop into. And it led Diggs, who has 67 receptions for 847 yards and seven touchdowns season, to compare Jackson to a fellow NFL cornerback the former knows quite well.

“He gets his hands on the ball,” Diggs said earlier this week, per the team. “You got a lot of (defensive backs) in the league that they be around the plays, he gets his hands on the ball. He’s active — kind of like my little brother,” Diggs said in reference to Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs.

And no, despite how much some Patriots fans would love to make the “little brother” comparison into some kind of bulletin board material, it’s not. Trevon Diggs, the younger of the two, leads the NFL with nine interceptions after hauling in one during the Cowboys’ Week 13 win over the New Orleans Saints on “Thursday Night Football.”

“They like ball hawks,” Diggs continued. “If the ball’s around, they’re gonna grab it. I think, though, and his athleticism.”

Diggs noted how he expects the Patriots to play man coverage, but also said he’ll be ready for whatever is thrown his way Monday.

Jackson, of course, has played especially well of late with five interceptions and a forced fumble during New England’s six-game win streak. Jackson’s seven interceptions rank second in the league behind only the aforementioned Diggs.