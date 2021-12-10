Stephen A. Smith Wants To See Patriots Face This Team In Super Bowl LVI

NESN Logo Sign In

Stephen A. Smith on Thursday listed his top five potential matchups for Super Bowl LVI, and his No. 1 choice involves Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.

But Smith isn’t too hyped about a possible showdown between the Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Instead, he’d like to see New England face the Dallas Cowboys.

“You know what I would love to see? It ain’t gonna happen. But No. 1 on the list would be … the Dallas Cowboys versus the New England Patriots,” Smith said on “First Take.” “Guess what, ya’ll? America’s Team, the Patriots, against America’s Fraudulent Team, the Dallas Cowboys.”

Smith didn’t stop there. He then offer a super specific scenario he’d enjoy.

“And guess how it would go down? Guess what my wish would be? Are you ready for this? I want a replica of when the Falcons went against the Patriots (in Super Bowl LI),” Smith said. “Dak Prescott with (Michael) Gallup, with Amari Cooper, with CeeDee Lamb, with Ezekiel Elliott, with Tony Pollard and the crew. Throw (Dalton) Schultz and (Cedrick) Wilson in there. Obviously, you’ve got Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs and DeMarcus Lawrence in there, and Dallas is destroying the New England Patriots. They go up 28-3, they’ve got a 25-point lead, and with the world going crazy thinking the Cowboys are going to win the Super Bowl, they collapse and drop like a bag of cheap bricks. And then end up surrendering the lead, and the Patriots, led by a rookie quarterback, (come back) from a 25-point deficit and they win the Super Bowl championship, completely destroying the Cowboys’ hopes, sending them home into the offseason completely and utterly miserable, falling short in such embarrassing and conspicuous fashion.

“That would be my dream scenario as the No. 1 matchup, because by doing so, they will establish who America’s Team truly, truly is and who it should have never, ever been.”

Can’t imagine this going over too well with Cowboys fans.