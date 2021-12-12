Taylor Hall Held Scoreless As Bruins Grab Massive Victory Vs. Flames

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins were able to get a huge win Saturday night.

Boston took on the Calgary Flames and was able to walk out with a 4-2 victory, marking their second-straight win as they closed out the road trip with five points overall. It was also the second-straight win for Linus Ullmark.

Taylor Hall was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game but was able to record a point in the win.

